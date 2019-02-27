EXCLUSIVE: Former Prison Break star Amaury Nolasco and The Sinner alum Dohn Norwood are set for lead roles opposite Monica Raymund, James Badge Dale and Riley Voelkel in Hightown, Starz’s drama series from Rebecca Cutter, Gary Lennon and Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

Written and executive produced by Cutter, Hightown is a crime drama set amid the drug trade on Cape Cod, touched off when a body washes ashore and discovered by an irreverent National Marine Fisheries Service officer, Jackie Quinones (Raymund), who is determined to help solve the murder even if the state cops want her nowhere near the case. James Badge Dale also stars.

Nolasco plays Frankie Alvarez. Equal parts charming, clever, and terrifying, Frankie runs an opioid ring in Cape Cod – even from behind bars. As Ray’s “white whale,” he always seems one step ahead, from knowing where to deploy his muscle most effectively, to coercing his baby mama, Renee, to spy for him on the outside. Determined to stay on top of the game, Frankie’s more than willing to take care of anyone who gets in his way – and Jackie and Ray are certainly getting in his way.

Norwood portrays Alan Saintille. A state policeman on the Cape Cod Drug Taskforce, Alan’s worked with Ray a long time – but that doesn’t necessarily make them friends. As the only black Trooper on the CCDT, Alan doesn’t have the privilege of skirting the rules the way Ray does, and it’s hard not to resent him for it, just a little bit. Always second fiddle to Ray, Alan’s ready to step into his own – as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Gary Lennon will executive produce with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from JBTV.

Nolasco is best known for his starring role as Fernando Sucre on both Fox’s original Prison Break series and in its follow-up event series. He most recently was a series regular on Deception, which aired for one season on ABC. He’ll next be seen on Starz’s Power. He’s repped by Innovative Artists and Untitled Entertainment.

Norwood most recently played the series regular role of Dan Leroy on USA Network’s The Sinner, and is known for his portrayal of Psalms Jackson on Hell on Wheels. He’s repped by SDB Partners and Coronel Group.