The cast is set and production has begun in Salt Lake City, Utah, on High School Musical: The Musical, a series for Disney+’s direct-to-consumer streaming service, which is set to launch in late 2019.

Joining previously announced Joshua Bassett are Olivia Rodrigo (Bizaardvark), Kate Reinders (Modern Family, Broadway’s Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), Sofia Wylie (Andi Mack), Matt Cornett (Bella and the Bulldogs), Dara Renee’ (Freaky Friday), Julia Lester (Mom), Frankie Rodriguez (Modern Family), Larry Saperstein (Fan Girl), and Mark St. Cyr (Doomsday). See cast photo above.

The 10-episode series is developed and executive produced by Tim Federle (Ferdinand) alongside alongside showrunner and executive producer Oliver Goldstick (Pretty Little Liars, Ugly Betty).

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series picks up nearly 15 years after the original movie aired, at the real-life location where it all began: East High. It follows a group of students as they count down to opening night of their school’s first-ever production of “High School Musical.” Show-mances blossom; friendships are tested while new ones are made; rivalries flare; and lives are changed forever as these young people discover the transformative power that only a high school drama club can provide.

New songs and acoustic “rehearsal-room” reinterpretations of songs from the original High School Musical provide the soundtrack for an unlikely group of theater kids who learn “we’re all in this together” when it comes to pulling off an against-all-odds opening night.

Bill Borden and Barry Rosenbush (the original High School Musical trilogy) are also executive producers. Tamra Davis (Empire, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend), is directing the first three episodes. The choreographer is Zach Woodlee (Glee, Dumplin‘).

“The challenge we handed the creative team was Herculean. How do you recapture the joy and the magic of the original High School Musical movie…and simultaneously reimagine it completely?” said Gary Marsh, president and chief creative officer, Disney Channels Worldwide. “That’s like trying to solve a Rubik’s Cube blindfolded. And Tim and Oliver – and this amazingly talented and diverse cast and crew – have done exactly that!”

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content, Disney+. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”