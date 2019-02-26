Fox has ordered more helpings of Gordon Ramsay. The network said today that it has renewed Hell’s Kitchen for two seasons, which will be the cooking-competition series’ 19th and 20th.

Fox also renewed the show. in which aspiring restaurateurs are put through an intense culinary academy — and Ramsay’s wrath — to prove they have the endurance and skill to compete and win a grand prize, for two seasons back in 2016.

Hell’s Kitchen ranks as the season’s No. 2 cooking show in the 18-49 demo — behind another series fronted by the irascible chef, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back — and is TV’s top-rated reality series on Fridays, per Nielsen. It’s also up significantly over Fox’s year-ago time period average: +44% among 18-49 and +36% in total viewers.

The series is dished up by ITV Entertainment in association with A. Smith & Co. Productions. Arthur Smith, Kent Weed, Ramsay, Kenny Rosen and David Eilenberg serve as executive producers.