Amazon Studios has inked a first-look deal with Heather Rae, the producer behind such films as Tallulah and Frozen River. Under the pact she will develop original series to stream on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories.

Amazon Studios

Rae’s dozens of producing credits also include such documentaries as Trudell and Paulette along with Wind Walkers and Netflix’s Dude. She’s in postproduction on Bull, starring Rob Morgan (Mudbound). She also is a narrative change activist, working as a speaking and social critic to deepen the dialogue of reconciliation and responsibility in the Americas.

“Heather Rae brings an impressive film and documentary pedigree along with her passion and advocacy to showcase underrepresented stories,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with her to bring these incredible tales exclusively to our Prime Video audience worldwide.”

Said Rae: “I am so excited to work with Amazon and create content that reflects a changing and compelling world. I believe so strongly in artists, particularly those whose voices we haven’t always heard. These are the spaces I intend to champion and could not be more thankful to everyone at Amazon Studios for this opportunity.”