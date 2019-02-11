CNN’s HLN network came to TCA on Monday to talk about its latest news-headlines-by day, true-crime-by-night iteration. Donnie Wahlberg came too, because the Blue Bloods star will headline HLN’s new Very Scary People debuting March 17.

“Are you the Masked Singer,” was the first question he took, which maybe is not what HLN was looking for when deciding to make a rare TCA appearance (mostly, news programs shun the event).

Wahlberg’s wife Jenny McCarthy is a judge on Fox’s hit mystery-singers competition series, and a prevailing theory is that Wahlberg is one of the masked competitors.

“I can’t answer that,” Wahlberg responded coyly. “There’s a list of boy band-ers alleged to be The Rabbit, and I’m on the list. I think I’m trending behind Joey Fatone and Joey McIntyre.”

“My wife signed a non-disclosure and if it’s me I don’t know yet,” he joked.

Speaking of headline, one TV critic asked the beauty pageant question – “is there evil” – to the hosts of HNL’s primetime shows.

“Yes. Our 45th president,” Hill Harper responded, as TV critics gasped.

Some of HLN’s primetime hosts also star/starred in primetime procedurals. Those guys were asked if they’re worried about being pigeonholed.

“I sell hamburgers too,” Walhberg reminded. Conceding they’re not actual law enforcement, he argued, “but when you work on a show like Law & Order or Blue Bloods for years, if you care about your job, you focus on the police work and it brings a lot of insight to this.”