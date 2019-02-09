In an internal email to employees titled “Strategic Priorities” last week, WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey talked about efforts to “maximize efficiencies to enable innovation and investment.”

We are starting to see what those efficiencies might be. In the first wave of voluntary buyouts following AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner and the launch of WarnerMedia, “a select group of employees” of one of the company’s most profitable divisions, HBO, have been given the opportunity to leave with generous retirement packages. I hear that involves people aged 55 and older who have been at the company for al least 10 years.

“In the interest of costs and operating efficiencies, HBO has offered voluntary early retirement packages to a segment of our employees,” HBO said in a statement.

The move is strictly voluntary and no other divisions of WarnerMedia are impacted at this time though observers comment that this is likely the first of a number of rounds of buyouts and layoffs in the consolidated company’s pursuit for efficiencies.