HBO has announced via social media that the second season of dark comedy Barry will start on March 31.

Bill Hader stars as a depressed, low-rent hitman from the Midwest. Lonely and dissatisfied in his life, he reluctantly travels to Los Angeles to execute a hit on an aspiring actor. But when he follows his would-be victim into an acting class, he discovers an accepting community in the LA theater scene. Now Barry must decide his next move.

The series also stars Stephen Root, Sarah Goldberg, Glenn Fleshler, Anthony Carrigan and Henry Winkler. The renewal came shortly after the first season premiere.

Created by Alec Berg and Bill Hader, Barry launched its eight-episode first season last March 25. Berg and Hader executive produce; Aida Rodgers and Emily Heller produce. Liz Sarnoff is consulting producer.