HBO is forging ahead with its anthology series Room 104 from Jay and Mark Duplass, which recently aired its second season. The series already has filmed a third season, which is in the can, and is expected to get an order for a fourth.

“We are talking to them about It,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys told Deadline. “I’m open timing-wise; we’re going to do more.”

HBO

The series, which has been used by HBO as an incubator for up-and-coming directors, is set in a single room of a typical American chain motel that tells a different story of the assorted characters who pass through it in each episode, tales ranging from comedy to drama to horror.

HBO topper Bloys also is high on comedies Crashing and High Maintenance, which are currently airing their third seasons.

“We will make decision after we let them air through but creatively, I’m happy with both of them,” Bloys said.