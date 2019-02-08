HBO has set premiere dates for the new seasons of Veep and Big Little Lies along with the debuts of miniseries Chernobyl and comedy series Los Espookys. The premium channel also said at during its TCA panel today that it will air Leaving Neverland, the controversial Michael Jackson documentary that shook up Sundance, on March 3-4.

The seventh and final season of Veep, which was delayed by star Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ cancer diagnosis, will bow on Sunday, March 31. The sophomore season of Big Little Lies, which adds Meryl Streep to the A-list retuning cast of Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz, is set for June but didn’t get a firm date.

Chernobyl, the five-part miniseries HBO/Sky about the 1986 nuclear tragedy in the Soviet Union, will premiere in May, and the mostly Spanish-language comedy series Los Espookys premieres in June. Neither has an exact date.

Chernobyl dramatizes the story of the massive explosion at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine that released radioactive material across Belarus, Russia and Ukraine and as far as Scandinavia and western Europe. It was one of the worst man-made catastrophes in history, and the mini follows of the brave men and women who made incredible sacrifices to save Europe from unimaginable disaster. Jared Harris, Stellan Skarsgård and Emily Watson star.

Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Fred Armisen star in Los Espookys, which is set in a strange and dreamy version of present-day Mexico City and follows a group of friends turning their love for horror into a peculiar business.