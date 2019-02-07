EXCLUSIVE: David Levine, HBO’s EVP and Co-Head of Drama, is leaving the premium cable network after a decade to return to producing. Fellow EVP and Co-Head of Drama Francesca Orsi will become solo head of the department.
“David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to working with him as a producer on projects in the years to come. We’re thrilled that Francesca will step up to head of drama programming.”
Levine came to HBO as a consultant in 2009, and was named director, HBO Entertainment, that same year. In 2011, he was promoted to VP. Levine and Orsi were upped from to SVP in 2014 and to EVP and co-heads of drama series in 2016.
Before HBO, Levine was VP, Development and Production, at Mandalay Entertainment, and served as a producer at Fuse Entertainment where he developed and co-produced the pilot for USA’s hit Burn Notice. He previously also had stints as an executive in features at Zucker/Netter Productions, Out of the Blue Entertainment, Conrad Pictures, and Cinergi Entertainment.
Orsi, who has overseen such HBO series as Big Little Lies, Game of Thrones, The Leftovers, Boardwalk Empire and Big Love, joined HBO in 2003 as an executive assistant to the head of Drama, rising through the ranks to EVP.