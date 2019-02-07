EXCLUSIVE: David Levine, HBO’s EVP and Co-Head of Drama, is leaving the premium cable network after a decade to return to producing. Fellow EVP and Co-Head of Drama Francesca Orsi will become solo head of the department. “David has been a valued member of the HBO family for 10 years and worked on some of our finest shows,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said in a statement to Deadline. “We look forward to working with him as a producer on projects in the years to come. We’re thrilled that Francesca will step up to head of drama programming.”

HBO The series Levine oversaw during his tenure include HBO’s Westworld, True Detective, Sharp Objects, Game of Thrones and True Blood as well as Cinemax’s The Knick. Levine, who also recently oversaw development on The Outsider, The Nevers, Demimonde and the GOT prequel, is expected to continue to work on his current projects in some capacity.