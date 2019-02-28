HBO CEO Richard Plepler Exiting Amid WernerMedia Restructuring Under AT&T And Bob Greenblatt Negotiations

It’s an end of an era at HBO as longtime chairman and CEO Richard Plepler is stepping down after three decades. He informed the staff of the network of his decision in an internal memo (read it below):

The move comes as parent AT&T has been accelerating the implementation of its plans for WarnerMedia under CEO John Stankey.

They include a consolidation of all entertainment brands, including HBO, TNT, TBS and Cartoon Network, as well as WarnerMedia’s streaming service, in one group.

Plepler had been considered the obvious internal candidate though word is that NBC chairman Bob Greenblatt is in negotiations for the job, which likely led to Plepler’s exit. Stankey recently sent employees a “Strategic Priorities” memo, which touted “maximize efficiencies to enable innovation and investment.” Since then, the company has offered veteran staffers in multiple divisions, including HBO, voluntary buyouts.

Here is Plepler’s note: