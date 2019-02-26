HBO is bringing back its news documentary series Axios for a second season.

The premium broadcaster is returning to the show, which is produced by Mike Allen’s digital news start up and DCTV, for eight half-hour episodes and four specials. Four eps will air this spring and four will air in the fall with the four specials launching around the hot stories of the moment.

Matthew O’Neill, who is behind HBO’s Baghdad ER, and Perri Peltz, responsible for HBO’s Warning: This Drug May Kill You, return to direct and produce the show, as they did in the 2018 season. They will continue to work with Axios journalists to highlight the week ahead in politics, business and technology.

The company, which was set up in 2016 by Mike Allen (pictured), Jim VandeHei and Roy Schwartz, moved in to long-form doc series with the HBO specials last year. The first season included interviews with President Trump, Tesla CEO Elon Musk; Apple CEO Tim Cook; and Microsoft founder Bill Gates. No word on the guests for season two yet.

“The second season of Axios will feature more breaking news and more interviews with dominant personalities and definitive trends shaping our future,” says Axios CEO Jim VandeHei. “The series will look beyond the news of the day and illuminate and reveal how the collision of industries like tech, business and politics are changing our lives.”