EXCLUSIVE: The newly minted defense team for Harvey Weinstein are poised to ask for a postponement of the looming rape trial that could see the disgraced producer behind bars for the rest of his life.

Less than a month on the job, Jose Baez, Ronald Sullivan, Duncan Levin and Pam Mackey are leaning towards asking New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke for more time, I’ve learned. The blueprint is to either seek the delay just before a previously scheduled March 8 hearing or in the courtroom itself next month.

Facing an early May trial date start, Weinstein has been indicted on two counts of predatory sexual assault, one count of criminal sexual act in the first degree and one count of first-degree rape and third-degree rape, respectively. The five felony charges from Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr’s office carry a potential life imprisonment for the Oscar winning producer under the sex crimes laws of the Empire State.

The defense’s desire is that Justice Burke would rule fairly quickly on the postponement request next month. Regardless of what that decision by Burke is it would establish or reestablish a solid timetable for all parties in what is a high profile and high stakes case by all standards.

Ex-Rose McGowan lawyer Baez and the three other attorneys officially took over Weinstein’s defense last month. The change in representation was no real surprise as the producer had begun doggedly looking for new star lawyer counsel weeks before. The fix as in for now former defense lawyer Ben Brafman once the acerbic attorney’s second swing at getting the multi-felony matter tossed out failed late last year.

While clearly no fans of any hitting of the jury trial pause button or being seen to give any quarter to Weinstein’s side, prosecutors would be willing to conceded a few weeks to the new team so they could get up to speed, sources say.

Essentially, the thinking on the part of the Assistant D.A. Joan Orbon-illuzi led team is that a short delay at the front end is a mere bump on the road to a successful conviction. A delay that is far more preferable to the taint of a possible appeal from Weinstein crying he had inadequate representation or ineffective assistance of counsel if convicted.

The Manhattan D.A.’s office declined to comment on anything to do with a possible delay in the Weinstein case when contacted by Deadline. Reps for Weinstein and his team also had no did not respond to request for comment on any move for a later trial start date.

However, for one of the new defense lawyers, there is another battle brewing back East.

A growing chorus of Harvard students are demanding that law professor Sullivan resign from Weinstein’s defense team ASAP. Protests and petitions have started popping up questioning having the vaulted university’s criminal justice institute director and faculty dean of Harvard’s Winthrop House residence working for the likes of Weinstein.

The school is currently trying to dampen the uproar with offers of counsellors to talk to members of the student body. Sullivan himself has spoken out on the concern. Yet, back on January 25 he did send an email out to students explaining why he joined his frequent courtroom partner Baez on the case. Noting that some might find the likes of Harvey Weinstein to be “vile,” Sullivan asserted that it is “particularly important for this category of unpopular defendant to receive the same process as everyone else ― perhaps even more important.”

The likely delay attempt in the rape case also comes as lawyers for Ashley Judd recently rejected a motion by Weinstein to pause the actor’s retaliation case against him the disgraced producer to pause that civil matter because of the NYC-based criminal case.

“Ms. Judd will be sensitive to the scheduling of Weinstein’s criminal trial,” notes the opposition filing in federal court in Los Angeles late last week. “But there is no reason why he cannot testify under oath about, among other things, what he said to filmmakers Peter Jackson and Fran Walsh about Ms. Judd,” the document penned by the Berlin Station actor’s Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP lawyers adds (read it here).

“Weinstein makes no effort to show how even questions about Weinstein conditioning work on sex would result in evidence that could be admitted in his criminal trial for rape and criminal sexual acts,” the 22-page response notes, with an aside calling Weinstein’s initial stay motion “a cookie-cutter brief that is almost identical to stay motions he previously filed in at least two other cases.”

Claiming intentional interference with prospective economic advantage, Judd’s initial five count suit in part revolves around a December 2017 exclusive by Deadline that director Jackson and producer Walsh wanted to cast the A Time To Kill actor in 1998 in their Miramax backed and Weinstein produced The Lord of the Rings movies.

Judd’s lawsuit proclaimed that, in retaliation for the actor sexually rebuffing the producer, Weinstein “torpedoed Ms. Judd’s incredible professional opportunity” when he told Jackson and Walsh “that [his] studio had had a ‘bad experience’ with Ms. Judd, and that Ms. Judd was a ‘nightmare’ to work with and should be avoided ‘at all costs.’

Judd’s case is penciled in to go to trial early next year.

Along with being accused by Judd and more than 60 other women of sexual assault or sexual harassment, Weinstein is under investigation by federal prosecutors as well as the probe by the Manhattan D.A.’s office and the NYPD. Additional allegations against Weinstein have been reviewed by the LAPD, which sent an initial trio of cases to the L.A. County D.A. on February 8. Another case was handed over to that same office in in August. As UK police continue their investigation, the Beverly Hills Police passed two cases of sexual assault that they say occurred in their jurisdiction to Lacey’s office on January 2.