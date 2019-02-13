Early read on Presidents Day Weekend wide entries: New Line/Warner Bros.’ Rebel Wilson comedy Isn’t It Romantic is looking at an estimated $2.5M for today while Universal/Blumhouse’s Happy Death Day 2U is estimated at $2.25M.

Neither held previews last night and are opening today as a tee-off for tomorrow, Valentine’s Day, which is a big date at the B.O. For the most part, the majors are seeing today as a ‘preview’ day of sorts. Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel is starting previews tonight at 7PM before it’s full day start tomorrow.

Happy Death Day 2U is in play at 3,149 locations, while Romantic is at 3,444. Comps are hard here since counter-programming typically doesn’t bow on a Wednesday in February. On the bright side, Romantic looks to be doing more business than the Valentine’s Day preview of Fox’s This Means War back in 2012 which grossed $1.6M. That pic starred Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Tom Hardy.

Yesterday’s preview provides the lowdown of how these pics will settle.