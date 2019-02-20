Jessie Pinnick (Princess Cyd) and former Life Sentence star Elliot Knight are set as series regulars opposite Matt Walsh, Joanna Garcia Swisher, Vanessa Williams and Kether Donohue in Happy Accident, ABC’s single-camera family comedy pilot from Modern Family writers Abraham Higginbotham and Jon Pollack, 20th Century Fox TV and ABC Studios.

Written and executive produced by Higginbotham and Pollack, Happy Accident revolves around two Pittsburgh families — a father, Bud (Walsh), with three adult daughters (Swisher as Eleanor), and a hotel lounge singer (Williams as Sherri) with her med student son (Knight)— who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

Pinnick will play Samantha “Sammy” Bennett, the baby of the family and a tomboy. Knight is Kenan, Sherri’s son, who has a need for control and order.

Pinnick is known for playing the titular role in feature Princess Cyd. She’s repped by Brillstein Entertainment Partners and Innovative Artists.

Knight was a series regular on Life Sentence and had a key role in American Gothic. He most recently guest-starred in Titans. He’s repped by ICM Partners, Payne Management and Affirmative Entertainment.