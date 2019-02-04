Amazon dropped a 60-second trailer for new coming-of-age drama, Hanna, on Sunday during the Super Bowl.

The intense TV spot aired in the third quarter of the big game and showed Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) fighting for her life and “to be heard.”

Amazon also offered a 24 hour sneak-preview of the series to members directly after the game.

Here’s the streamer’s description of Hanna, which got a straight-to-series order back in 2017: Raised in total seclusion in the remote woods of Eastern Europe, Hanna has spent her entire young life training to fight those who hunt her and her mercenary father, Erik Heller (Joel Kinnaman). Her survivalist skills finally are tested when she and Erik are separated upon their discovery by a rogue CIA operative, Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos) and her team of agents. Hanna has no choice but to embark on a perilous journey alone across Europe as she seeks to reunite with her father and evade — and ultimately take down — the dangerous agents who target them.

Hanna‘s eight-episode first season was written and produced by David Farr (The Night Manager), who co-wrote the 2011 feature film, upon which the series is based.

Director Sarah Adina Smith (Legion, Room 104) helmed episodes one and two of the series, which filmed entirely on-location in Hungary, Slovakia, Morocco, Spain and the U.K.

Hanna will bow on Amazon in March.