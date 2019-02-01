Hulu’s Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale will get a Super Bowl LIII platform to promote its Season 3 return to the cruel Republic of Gilead to revel the fate of the show’s downtrodden but defiant heroine, Offred (Elisabeth Moss). A 30-second teaser trailer will air during the game — it will follow the just-released 10-second teaser (found below), which conveys the oppressive authority and spirit of soulful rebellion that have made the drama a compelling success.

The sublime series created by Bruce Miller adapts and extends the dystopian world introduced by Margaret Atwood’s landmark 1985 novel that imagines America reshaped by a far-right religion-based regime that stamps out individuality and strips away the rights, freedoms and even names of women.

Offred, who was born as June Osborne, is one of the women desperate to flee the nightmarish nation to reach safety in Canada but, at the close of Season 2, she lets her best opportunity for escape slip away when she send her infant child to safety in the north but chooses to remain in Gilead to seek out her eldest daughter.

Atwood’s feminist saga abut the oppressive and morally corrupt society that overthrows America has returned to the cultural debate in a major way with the Hulu series. The interest has given new life to the characters in Atwood’s dark mythology: Doubleday is publishing The Testaments, the author’s sequel to the original novel, in September.

The Hulu adaptation follows a path of its own in Season 3, which promises startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: “Blessed be the fight.” Christopher Meloni (Happy!) and Elizabeth Reaser (The Haunting Of Hill House) will be joining the Season 3 cast, which also features Joseph Fiennes, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley, and Bradley Whitford. Miller serves as the series’ showrunner and an executive producer. The series is also executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Ilene Chaiken, Eric Tuchman and Mike Barker.

The teaser trailer…