Singer Halsey is hosting this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, and serving as her own musical guest. And cue card holder, and caterer, and just about anything else that needs doing, as seen in this week’s jokey SNL promo.

Sporting baseball-circumference hoop earrings and new Ziggy Stardust-hued hair that she introduced and called “mod Pokémon trainer” in an Instagram post yesterday (see it below), the “Without Me” singer opens the new promo solo, then is joined by herself as musical guest, then herself as cue card holder, until she finally gets to eight Halseys (including one imposter).

Certainly not the most memorable of recent SNL promos (see Aquaman star Jason Momoa from December), and the payoff with featured player Chris Redd isn’t exactly unexpected. Still, the approach has some fun with the notion that Halsey might need a stronger-than-usual introduction for some viewers despite 1 billion global “Without Me” streams.

Halsey’s SNL episode is set for Saturday, Feb. 9. Check out the video above, and here is the SNL rehearsal photo she posted on Instagram: