EXCLUSIVE: Haley Bennett, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough have been set for The Devil All The Time, the Antonio Campos-directed drama that Netflix will put into production this month in Alabama. They join Tom Holland, Mia Wasakowska, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen and Sebastian Stan, latter of whom was set to star after his Captain America and Avengers: Endgame costar Chris Evans dropped out over scheduling.

Randall Poster is producing with Nine Stories’ Jake Gyllenhaal and Riva Marker, and Max Born.

The Devil All The Time is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s 2011 mid-western gothic novel that Antonio and Paulo Campos co-scripted. In the forgotten backwoods of a place called Knockemstiff, Ohio, a storm of faith, violence and redemption brews. Out of desperation to save his dying wife, Willard Russell turns to prayer which succumbs to sacrifice. This sets our protagonist Arvin, Willard’s son, on his path from bullied kid to a man who knows when to take action. He interacts with a nefarious cast of characters: a serial killer couple, a faith-testing preacher, and a corrupt local sheriff in a story that is told across two decades.

Bennett’s recent credits include Thank You For Your Service and The Girl on the Train; Clarke most starred in the historical dramas First Man and Chappaquiddick, and Keough’s most recent films are Hold the Dark and The Earthquake Bird.

Annie Marter and Jacob Jaffke are exec producing.

Bennett is repped by WME; Clarke is WME, Robert Stein Managment and RGM Management; Keough is CAA and Thirty Three Management.