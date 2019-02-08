Jack Ryan actor Haaz Sleiman and Michael Cassidy, who played Jimmy Olsen in 2016’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, will lead Breaking Fast, a romantic comedy about a gay Muslim navigating life, love, and loss during the holy month of Ramadan. Mike Mosallam wrote and directed the indie feature, which is based on his 2016 Cannes short film of the same name. Set in West Hollywood, the film centers on Mo (Sleiman), a practicing Muslim still reeling from heartbreak, when an All-American named Kal (Cassidy) offers to join him in his nightly Iftars, the traditional meal eaten by Muslims during Ramadan after sunset, the two start to discover they have more in common than meets the eye. Amin El Gamal ( Prison Break), Patrick Sabongui (Homeland), Christopher J. Hanke (Odd Mom Out), Brian Dare (Jane the Virgin), Aline Elasmar (unReal), and Veronica Cartwright (Alien) round out the supporting cast. Producers are Seth Hauer, Sarah Bazzi, Alex Lampsos, and Bay Dariz under his Minutehand Pictures banner. Sleiman and Cassidy are both repped by Gersh. Cassidy is also with Principal Ent. and Ramos Management.

Fabien Frankel, who was recently tapped as the lead in ABC’s NYPD Blue pilot, has secured roles in two upcoming indie features. Frankel will co-star in Ode To Odette, the film from director Jack Eve (son of English actor Trevor Eve and brother to actress Alice Eve). It follows a young and wealthy Californian socialite named Odette, who attains a high position in the United States government. Frankel will play Cassius, her scorned lover and ultimate motivation. In addition, he has joined Kiernan Shipka, Candice Bergen, and Frank Langella in Lapham Rising, the Charlie Kessler-directed film adaptation of Roger Rosenblatt’s bestselling novel. The story is about Harry March, a retired writer whose life starts to unravel when a multimillionaire begins building a mansion across from his quiet island home in the Hamptons. BCDF Pictures and the Kerry Orent Company are producing. Frankel, who is also set to appear in Paul Feig’s Last Christmas, opposite Emma Thompson Henry Golding, and Emilia Clarke, is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Curtis Brown in the UK.

Nicky Whelan (Hall Pass, The Wedding Ringer) is set to join Bruce Wills in Trauma Center, a film written by Paul da Silva and directed by Brian A. Miller. MoviePass Films CEOs and Co-founders Randall Emmett and George Furla are producing the film with Lydia Hull, while Ted Farnsworth, Tim Sullivan, and Alex Eckert serve as exec producers. The pic is slated to go before cameras this month in Miami. Whelan is repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment and Innovative Artists.