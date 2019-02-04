At today’s FX TCA today, Thor: Ragnarok director said he’s definitely not directing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3., “however I’m still hanging out with those guys (Marvel) and talking about new stuff.”

“I want to do another movie with them,” said Waititi who woke up the Thor franchise to see its highest grosses for an installment with his direction of Ragnarok which rang up $315M-plus domestic, $854M worldwide.

Did he meet with Marvel before he decided not to? “I didn’t really. For me, those are James (Gunn)’s films. Going into something like that with his stamp all over his films, would be like going into someone’s house and saying ‘Hey, I’m your new dad, and this is how we make peanut butter sandwiches now. It feels kind of awkward.”

In regards to directing an episode of Disney+ Star Wars streaming series The Mandalorian, Waititi said “it was amazing. Favreau is a genius…it’s fun doing something in the Star Wars universe. It’s a strangest to see a stormtrooper, and then when you’re doing a scene with 50 or 60 of them, it’s amazing.”

Can we expect his energetic, comical, colorful style on the Boba Fett-inspired series?

“A little bit, but Star Wars is very different to the Marvel style. The tone of the first films really should be adhered to, it’s what the fans like. You can’t disrespect it. Definitely my tone is in there.”

Waititi is currently finishing his Fox Searchlight Hitler satire Jojo Rabbit with additional footage and editing, prepping for an autumn release.

Waititi was at TCA to talk about his FX series What We Do in the Shadows, based on the vampire indie he made with Jemaine Clement in 2014. Waititi directed episodes and serves as EP.