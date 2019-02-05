Freeform has ordered a third season of critically praised series grown-ish. The renewal was announced Tuesday at TCA.

The renewal comes amid strong ratings for the spinoff of ABC’s Black-ish. Season to date, grown-ish ranks as the No. 1 comedy on cable among women 18-49 and females 12-34. The series also ranks among this season’s Top 3 cable comedies with women 18-34 (No. 2), adults 18-34 (No. 3) and persons 12-34 (No. 3).

Starring Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Deon Cole, grown-ish is a contemporary take on the issues that students face in the world of higher education.

Season 2 follows Zoey (Shahidi) and her friends as they return to CalU with confidence and swagger. Learning from the ups and downs of their freshman year, they all think they’ve got their second year on lock, but quickly realize that they’re not as grown as they think.

Grown-ish is produced by ABC Signature Studios and executive produced by Kenya Barris, Julie Bean, Jenifer Rice-Genzuk Henry, Craig Doyle, Anthony Anderson, Laurence Fishburne, Helen Sugland and E. Brian Dobbins.

Grown-ish airs Wednesdays at 8 PM on Freeform.