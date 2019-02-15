With Valentine’s Day distracting viewers, and CBS’s Big Bang Theory (1.2 demo rating, 8.239 million viewers) and Young Sheldon (1.1, 7.685M)conceding the night with repeats, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.4, 6.538M) was able to top the night in the demo despite hitting a series low.

Early data suggest it hit a total-viewer low too, though it’s a close call.

Valentine’s Day took a toll on TV usage; TV usage tumbled 4% in the adult 18-49 age bracket.

ABC’s A Million Little Things (1.0, 4.975M), finished first at 9 PM, in a tie with CBS comedies, followed by How To Get Away With Murder (0.6, 2.573M).

Only two shows seemed impervious to Valentine’s Day’s distractions; NBC’s 8 PM Titan Games (1.1, 4.321M) jumped 22% compared to previous week’s original; CBS’s 10 PM S.W.A.T. (0.9, 5.561M) similarly gained.

But CBS’ rookie comedy Fam (0.8, 5.473M) matched its low to date in the demo, as did its lead-in Mom (1.1, 7.622M).

Titan Games topped NBC’s night, which also included Brooklyn Nine-Nine (0.8, 2.585M), Will & Grace (0.7, 2.962M) and Law & Order; SVU (0.8, 4.156M).

Fox’s Gotham (0.6, 2.323M) slipped 1/10th week to week, while Orville (0.7, 3.085M) stayed the course.

CBS (1.0, 6.690M) topped Thursday night in both metrics; ABC (1.0, 4.695M) tied for No. 1 in the demo. NBC (0.9, 3.750M) came in at No. 3, followed by Fox (0.7, 2.704M) and CW (0.2, 657K) which aired Great Valentine Movies (0.2, 803K) at 8 PM followed by a repeat Legacies (0.2, 512K).