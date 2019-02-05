Grey’s Anatomy will likely be back for a sixteenth season.

Karey Burke, President of ABC Entertainment, during her first TCA session after taking on her new role in November, discussed the status of the medical drama.

While it was widely presumed that the show, which is ABC’s highest rated series, would continue for season 16 after star Ellen Pompeo signed a two year-deal with ABC Studios, it had not been previously announced.

Burke told Deadline that she was “planning for more”.

“We’re thrilled with Grey’s performance; I was visiting the set earlier this week. I believe the status is that we’re in conversations about continuing the show,” she said.

Earlier this month, ABC ordered three additional episodes of Shonda Rhimes’ drama for the current 15th season, bringing the total season order to 25 episodes.

Created and executive produced by Rhimes, ABC Studios-produced Grey’s Anatomy stars Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, showrunner Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.