Dr. Andrew DeLuca (Giacomo Gianniotti) got a surprise visit from his dad in tonight’s record-breaking 332nd episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Lorenzo Caccialanza (Days Of Our Lives) appeared as Vincenzo DeLuca, Andrew’s dad, at the end of tonight’s “We Didn’t Start the Fire” episode, his first appearance in a multi-episode arc. Tonight’s 332nd episode officially made the ABC Studios series, now in the midst of its 15th season, the longest-running primetime medical drama in TV history, passing NBC’s ER.

In tonight’s episode, written by Andy Reaser and directed by Chandra Wilson, nothing went as planned when Jackson threw a party to celebrate Catherine’s surgery and those who worked to save her. Meanwhile, Helen paid Alex and Jo a surprise visit. Jennifer Grey, Jason George, Lindsay Wagner, Debbie Allen, Greg Germann, Peyton Kennedy and Jaicy Elliot guest starred.

Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo, Justin Chambers, Wilson, James Pickens Jr, Kevin McKidd, Jesse Williams, Caterina Scorsone, Camilla Luddington, Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver and Giacomo Gianniotti. It was created and is executive produced by Shonda Rhimes. Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, Krista Vernoff, Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

You can see Caccialanza in character above and other photos from tonight’s historic episode below.

