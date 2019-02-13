We’ll soon be meeting another member of the Shepherd family on ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy.

The Gifted‘s Amy Acker has signed on for a guest starring role as Kathleen Shepherd, the fourth Shepherd sister, in an upcoming Amelia-centric (Caterina Scorsone) episode this season. Air date is TBA.

Created and executive produced by Shonda Rhimes, ABC Studios-produced Grey’s Anatomy stars Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey, Justin Chambers as Alex Karev, Chandra Wilson as Miranda Bailey, James Pickens Jr as Richard Webber, Kevin McKidd as Owen Hunt, Jesse Williams as Jackson Avery, Caterina Scorsone as Amelia Shepherd, Camilla Luddington as Jo Wilson, Kelly McCreary as Maggie Pierce, Kim Raver as Teddy Altman and Giacomo Gianniotti as Andrew DeLuca.

Betsy Beers, Mark Gordon, showrunner Krista Vernoff, Debbie Allen, Zoanne Clack, Fred Einesman, Andy Reaser and Meg Marinis are executive producers.

Acker can currently be seen in the role of Kate Strucker on Fox’s The Gifted, and previously played Root on CBS’ Person of Interest, among other credits. She is repped by Anonymous Content and APA.