An animated series based on the Gremlins film franchise is in development at WarnerMedia’s upcoming streaming service, Deadline has learned.

The potential series would be a prequel and follow Mr. Wing, the Chinese grandfather played in the films by Keye Luke, as a young man as he goes on adventures with the friendly Mogwai Gizmo. Warner Bros. TV and Amblin TV, would co-produce. Warner and Amblin produced the films on which the show would be based.

The series would be written and executive produced by Tze Chun (Gotham, Once Upon A Time), Deadline has confirmed.

Warner Bros. and Amblin declined to comment.

The first Gremlins comedy horror movie was released in 1984 by Warner Bros. The film is about a young man who receives a strange creature called a mogwai as a pet, which then spawns other creatures who transform into small, destructive, evil monsters. It was followed by a sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch, released in 1990.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service is scheduled to launch in the fourth quarter of 2019. The service will use  a “two-sided” model blending subscription and ad-supported element.

Variety was first to report the Gremlins news.

 