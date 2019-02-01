EXCLUSIVE: Kinology will handle international sales on the Greener Grass, the comedy from Jocelyn DeBoer and Dawn Luebbe that just premiered in the Midnight section at the Sundance Film Festival.

The film, based on based on the pair’s SXSW award-winning short film, features D’Arcy Carden (The Good Place), Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), Julian Hilliard (The Haunting of Hill House), Mary Holland (Veep, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates), Beck Bennett (SNL) and Neil Casey (Ghostbusters, Silicon Valley). DeBoer and Luebbe also star.

Greener Grass premiered Saturday night in Park City. 30WEST is repping North American rights, with Kinology now set to launch sales at next week at the European Film Market in Berlin.

Produced by Natalie Metzger (Thunder Road) and executive produced by Gulp Splash Productions and Vanishing Angle, Greener Grass is a twisted comedy set in a demented, timeless suburbia where every adult wears braces on their straight teeth, couples coordinate meticulously pressed outfits, and coveted family members are swapped in more ways than one in this competition for acceptance.

“It’s so rare to discover such a unique, subversive, hilarious yet bold new voice,” said Kinology’s Grégoire Melin. “This is definitely a cult film in the making for years to come. We’re thrilled to be working with Jocelyn and Dawn.”

Kinology is a Paris-based foreign sales and finance company. Recent projects include Harmony Korine’s Spring Breakers, Ana Lily Amirpour’s A Girl Walks Alone at Night, Deniz Gamze Ergüven’s Mustang, and in-house production of Terry Gilliam’s The Man Who Killed Don Quixote which closed the Cannes Film Festival last year.

At Sundance, 30WEST co-financed and co-represented U.S. rights on Late Night starring Mindy Kaling and Emma Thompson, which Amazon bought for $13 million. The sales slate also includes The Souvenir, which sold to A24; The Mountain starring Tye Sheridan and Jeff Goldblum, which sold to Kino Lorber; and Justin Chon’s Ms. Purple.