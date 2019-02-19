Netflix likes Green Eggs and Ham, judging by the top-flight voice cast assembled for the new animated series set for a debut next fall. The Ellen DeGeneres-produced adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic will feature Michael Douglas, Adam DeVine, Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Keegan-Michael Key, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, and Jillian Bell.

Based on the beloved book by Dr. Seuss, the animated series follows opposites Guy and Sam as they venture out on a road trip to save an endangered animal from a far off zoo. Along the way they learn to try new things like hope, friendship, and a certain delectable dish.

Devine will voice Sam I Am, Douglas is Guy Am I, Glazer is Eb, Keaton is Michellee, Key is narrator, Izzard is Snerz, Jeffrey Wright is McWinkle, Jillian Bell is Gluntz, Turturro is Goat, Morgan is Fox and Daveed Diggs is Mouse.

The series, announced in 2015, was three years in the making and at the time was expected to be one of the highest-end, most expensive programs produced for television.

The series is created by Jared Stern who executive produces with DeGeneres, Sam Register, Mike Karz (Gulfstream TV), David Dobkin and Jeff Kleeman. Warner Bros. Animation is the studio. It’s slated to premiere this fall on Netflix.

Check out the teaser above.