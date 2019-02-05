Trophies for the 18th Annual AARP Movies For Grownups Awards were handed out this evening with Green Book and Can You Ever Forgive Me? walking away with from the ceremony as the top winners. Hosted by Martin Short, the ceremony took place Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

The Peter Farrelly-directed Green Book won Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups while the film’s star Viggo Mortensen won for Best Actor. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won for their script while Richard E. Grant won for Best Supporting Actor.

Other winners of the evening included Glenn Close winning Best Actress for The Wife, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee as well as Roma for Best Foreign Film. Academy Award-winning actress Shirley MacLaine was honored with the 2018 Career Achievement Award honoree.

The ceremony will air on PBS Feb. 15. Read the complete list of winners below.

Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups

Green Book

Best Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Best Actor

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Best Supporting Actress

Judi Dench, All Is True

Best Supporting Actor

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Director

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Best Screenwriter

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Best Ensemble

Bohemian Rhapsody



Best Grownup Love Story

What They Had

Best Intergenerational Film

Mary Poppins Returns

Best Time Capsule

If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Best Foreign Film

Roma (Mexico)