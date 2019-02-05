Trophies for the 18th Annual AARP Movies For Grownups Awards were handed out this evening with Green Book and Can You Ever Forgive Me? walking away with from the ceremony as the top winners. Hosted by Martin Short, the ceremony took place Monday night at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.
The Peter Farrelly-directed Green Book won Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups while the film’s star Viggo Mortensen won for Best Actor. The Can You Ever Forgive Me? screenwriters Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty won for their script while Richard E. Grant won for Best Supporting Actor.
Other winners of the evening included Glenn Close winning Best Actress for The Wife, BlacKkKlansman director Spike Lee as well as Roma for Best Foreign Film. Academy Award-winning actress Shirley MacLaine was honored with the 2018 Career Achievement Award honoree.
The ceremony will air on PBS Feb. 15. Read the complete list of winners below.
Best Picture/Best Movie for Grownups
Green Book
Best Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Best Actor
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Best Supporting Actress
Judi Dench, All Is True
Best Supporting Actor
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Director
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Best Screenwriter
Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Best Ensemble
Bohemian Rhapsody
Best Grownup Love Story
What They Had
Best Intergenerational Film
Mary Poppins Returns
Best Time Capsule
If Beale Street Could Talk
Best Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Best Foreign Film
Roma (Mexico)