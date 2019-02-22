ATX Television Festival is rounding out its programming for the upcoming fest set for June 6-9 in Austin, Texas.

Cast and creators of ABC Family’s Greek will reunite for a panel. Creator/executive producer Patrick Sean Smith, will be there, along with cast members Spencer Grammer, Amber Stevens West, Jacob Zachar, Dilshad Vadsaria, and Paul James, and executive producers Shawn Piller and Lloyd Segan. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date. All four seasons of the series, which aired on ABC Family from 2007-2011, are available to stream on Hulu and Freeform.

Cast and producers of Netflix’s series Atypical, which has been renewed for a third season, also will take part in a panel discussion, with creator/executive producer/showrunner Robia Rashid confirmed to attend. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date. The first two seasons of the series, produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Weird Brain Inc. and Exhibit A, are available on Netflix.

ATX also will host a pilot screening of Epix’s new series Perpetual Grace, LTD, followed by a Q&A with executive producers Steve Conrad and Bruce Terris (Patriot) and cast. The series is a 10-episode modern noir drama from MGM Television, which follows James (Jimmi Simpson), a young grifter, as he attempts to prey upon Pastor Byron Brown (Ben Kingsley), who turns out to be far more dangerous than he suspects. The pastor and his wife Lillian (Jacki Weaver) have used religion to bilk hundreds of innocent people out of their life savings. Additional panelists will be announced at a later date.

