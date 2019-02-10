The first wave of Grammy Awards were handed out Sunday in Los Angeles before the live broadcast on CBS, and music from feature films picked up a batch of awards during the pre-show hosted by Shaggy on Grammy.com.

Quincy, the Netflix documentary about legendary composer-producer Quincy Jones that was directed by his daughter Rashida Jones and Alan Hicks, won the Best Music Film award. The honor will be shared by Quincy Jones, Alan Hicks and Rashida Jones, who are listed as video directors; and Paula Dupre Pesmen as video producer.

Lady Gaga’s Shallow from A Star Is Born won the award for Best Song Written for Visual Media. The actress and singer shared the honor with co-writers, Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt and Anthony Rossomando.

Black Panther composer, Ludwig Goransson, won the Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media award for the Marvel superhero saga.

The Best Instrumental Composition award went to Terence Blanchard for Blut Und Boden (Blood And Soil), which was featured in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman.

The Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media went to The Greatest Showman.

A total of 84 Grammys were slated to be presented Sunday, with 14 awards given out during the live broadcast.

The 61st Grammy Awards are taking place at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. Alicia Keys is hosting the show, which will be broadcast live on CBS at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.