The Got Talent format is heading back to China after Hunan TV partnered with Fremantle and Syco Entertainment.

The broadcaster has ordered a 13-part series based on the format that will be known locally as Dian Feng Zhi (World’s Got Talent) and will air in April.

It comes after a local version of Got Talent aired on Shanghai Media Group’s Dragon TV for five seasons from 2010.

The show will bring together a number of the most popular acts from over 30 of the Got Talent franchises around the globe. These performers will take to the stage in Hunan, China to compete in a massive global competition with the hopes of claiming the ultimate title of China’s World Champion of Got Talent and a grand prize.

Vivian Yin, CEO, Fremantle, China, said the reboot has been inspired by China’s One Belt One Road initiative, the country’s global trade and infrastructure program. “This production will welcome many exceptional acts who’ve already featured in many Got Talents around the world. It will celebrate the cultural diversity and stories of ordinary people with extraordinary talents together on the world’s biggest stage in Changsha, China. We are thrilled that our partners Hunan TV and Syco Entertainment share the same vision and have made this unique project possible.”

Lester Hu, Head of Formats and International Business, Hunan TV added, “As China’s leading content producer and broadcaster, we’ve always been looking for big ideas with global influence. What Hunan TV is really after is co-developing original content with our partners by engaging global creative into local market at the very beginning of the development process. We are excited about hosting this massive television event that promotes intercultural communication and appreciation. Combined with our in-house production expertise, we trust that Dian Feng Zhi Lu will make a splash in both local and international markets.”

Abi Doyle, Vice President, International Productions, Syco Entertainment, said, “Got Talent is the biggest TV brand in the world and responsible for discovering incredible international talent. This format has already entertained a global audience of almost a billion and we are delighted to have Hunan TV commission this exciting production with our Fremantle partners, which will showcase a variety of Chinese acts as well as the very best of our Got Talent global family”.