Fox’s Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back has got a Russian remake after distributor All3Media International closed a deal with local broadcaster CTC Media.

The show, which is produced by the chef’s own indie Studio Ramsay, launched on Friday February 15 on CTC Media’s Che Channel. Produced in-house by Che Channel, the 20-part series is known locally as Superchef and will be fronted by restaurateur and host Aram Mnatsakanov. He previously hosted the Ukrainian version of Kitchen Nightmares as well as the Russian version of Hell’s Kitchen.

The original show sees Ramsay work to try and bring a number of failing restaurants back from the brink of disaster.

Mnatsakanov said, “The most difficult thing is to change the mentality of people that run a restaurant. In most cases unsuccessful restaurants belong to people for whom this work has become a routine. I need to try and make them believe that their lives can be bright and interesting, be engaged in this business only and never treat their work only as a means for making money.”

Debra Bergg, Sales Manager, Russia, Ukraine, CIS, Baltics at All3Media International, added, “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back is an innovative culinary-based format that delivers so much more than a show about cooking. It delves into all the globally relevant challenges of running a successful business, while also offering amazing inspiration from a legendary chef and one incredibly tough deadline. We’re very pleased to sign our first format partnership with Che Channel, one of CTC Media’s newest channels. It’s the perfect home in Russia for this fast-paced format and I know audiences will be gripped by Aram’s 24-hour journey with each restaurant owner, with drama, entertainment and emotion packed into each episode.”