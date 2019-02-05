Good news for Good Trouble. Freeform has picked up the critically praised series for a second season. The renewal was announced today at TCA.

The pickup comes amid solid ratings. Last week’s episode “Playing The Game,” marked Freeform’s top drama telecast since June 2018 among women 18-34 and females 12-34 and ranked as cable’s No. 1 scripted series among females 12-34.

Good Trouble follows Callie (Maia Mitchell) and Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) as they embark on the next phase of their young adult lives in Los Angeles, as Mariana tackles the male-dominated world of tech and Callie faces the harsh realities of the federal legal system clerking for a federal judge. After moving to The Coterie in Downtown Los Angeles, Callie and Mariana realize that living on their own is not all that it’s cracked up to be. Faced with new neighbors, new challenges and, of course, new romances, the sisters must depend on one another to navigate the City of Angels.

Good Trouble is executive produced by Joanna Johnson, Peter Paige and Bradley Bredeweg, Gregory Gugliotta, Christine Sacani, Maia Mitchell, Cierra Ramirez, Jennifer Lopez, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Benny Medina.

