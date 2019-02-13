Good Omens are coming on May 31. Amazon revealed a TX date for its highly anticipated sci-fi comedy drama at TCA.

“When is it actually going to be seen?,” asked Gaiman on the panel. “We now have a date. It’s going to be May 31 – all six episodes dropping. Plan for your binge parties.”

The show, which is based on Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s eponymous book, stars David Tennant, Michael Sheen, Jon Hamm, Frances McDormand, Nick Offerman, Jack Whitehall, Miranda Richardson, Adria Arjona, Michael McKean, Anna Maxwell Martin, Mireille Enos.

Above you can see the opening trail, which was debuted in Pasadena with a panel featuring Gaiman, executive producer/director Douglas Mackinnon and stars Sheen and Tennant.

Produced by BBC Studios, Amazon Studios, Blank Corporation and Narrativia. Gaiman, Mackinnon, Chris Sussman, Simon Winstone and Rob Wilkins serve as Executive Producers.

Described as equal parts humor and horror, fantasy and drama, Good Omens takes place in the modern day when the Apocalypse is near and Final Judgment is set to descend upon humanity. The armies of Good and Evil are amassing, Atlantis is rising, and tempers are flaring. Everything appears to be going according to Divine Plan — except that Aziraphale, a somewhat fussy angel, and Crowley, a fast-living demon, are not looking forward to the coming war, and someone seems to have misplaced the Antichrist.

The show will launch on Amazon Prime Video in over 200 countries and territories and will also air later this year on BBC Two in the UK.