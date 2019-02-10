A documentary about rock band the Go-Go’s is coming to Showtime.

The premium cable network announced Saturday it has acquired U.S. rights The Go-Go’s, directed by Alison Ellwood (History of the Eagles, American Jihad).

Born out of the Los Angeles punk scene, the Go-Go’s shot to the top of the charts in the 1980s. The girl group was made up of Charlotte Caffey (lead guitar, keyboards and vocals), Belinda Carlisle (lead vocals), Gina Schock (drums), Kathy Valentine (bass and vocals) and Jane Wiedlin (guitar & vocals).

The band’s 1981 debut album, Beauty and the Beat, featuring the hits Our Lips Are Sealed and We Got the Beat, was one of the most successful debut albums of all time, resulting in a Best New Artist Grammy nomination.

The band granted full access for the documentary feature, Showtime said. The doc will include interviews with members of the band and archival footage to tell the story of their rise to fame and the struggles they faced along the way.

The film is presented and produced by Polygram, Universal Music Publishing Group, Fine Point Films and Fadoo Productions; with David Blackman and Daniel Inkeles serving as executive producers.

The Go-Go’s will premiere later this year.