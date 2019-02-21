Brooke Shields is set to star in the CW’s drama pilot Glamorous. Eva Longoria has been tapped to direct and executive produce in her pilot directing debut. Jade Payton also has been cast in hourlong drama pilot from Damon Wayans Jr. and his Two Shakes Entertainment, writer Jordon Nardino and CBS TV Studios.

Written by Nardino, Glamorous centers on a gender-nonconforming recent high school graduate who lands the gig of a lifetime interning at a cosmetics company whose products he panned on YouTube.

Ex-model Shields will play Madolyn, a former supermodel who is no stranger to the covers of Vogue or the runways of Milan and is the founder and CEO of one of the industry’s most respected and sophisticated cosmetics companies. A canny businesswoman and entrepreneur, Madolyn is at the top of the game and will stop at nothing to stay there, including making a strategic hire to be her eyes and ears within the company.

Payton will portray Venetia, an ambitious young clotheshorse who serves as Madolyn’s trusted personal assistant. Venetia is cool, smart and savvy – and deeply connected with Chicago’s queer community and nightlife, with her finger on the pulse of who and what is happening in the underground scene.

Nardino, Wayans Jr. and Longoria executive produce. Two Shakes VP Development and Production Kameron Tarlow is co-executive producer. CBS TV Studios, where Wayans Jr. and Two Shakes are under a first-look deal, is the studio.

Shields, who starred on NBC’s Lipstick Jungle and Suddenly Seeking Susan, recently recurred on the CW/CBS Studios series Jane the Virgin. She also guest-starred on Murphy Brown and recurred on The Middle. She’s repped by UTA and Ziffren Brittenham.

Payton’s recent credits include a lead in the E! pilot Juicy Stories and a recurring role on the CW’s iZombie. She’s currently shooting a recurring role in the new Netflix series Daybreak. Payton is repped by DDO Artists Agency, Industry Entertainment and attorney Chad Christopher.

Longoria will make her feature film directorial debut with Universal’s 24/7, in which she also stars with Kerry Washington, with Longoria’s UnbeliEVAble Entertainment, Simpson Street and FeigCo producing. Her previous TV directing credits include multiple episodes of Black-ish, Jane the Virgin, The Mick, LA to Vegas and Telenovela. As an actress, Longoria next willl be seen in Paramount’s live-action feature film Dora the Explorer and mostly recently was seen in Annapurna Pictures Dog Days and MGM/Pantelion’s Overboard. She serves as executive producer of ABC’s Grand Hotel, which hails from her UnbeliEVAble Entertainment. Longoria and production partner Ben Spector through their UnbeliEVAble Entertainment also recently executive produced Netflix’s Reversing Roe, which debuted at Telluride. Longoria is with CAA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.