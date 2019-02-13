Once Upon A Time alumna Ginnifer Goodwin is set as a co-lead opposite Lucy Liu in CBS All Access’ upcoming darkly comedic drama Why Women Kill.

Created by Marc Cherry (Desperate Housewives), Why Women Kill details the lives of three women living in three different decades: a housewife in the ‘60s (Goodwin), a socialite in the ‘80s (Liu) and a lawyer in 2018, each dealing with infidelity in their marriages. The series will examine how the roles of women have changed, but how their reaction to betrayal… has not.

Goodwin will star as Beth Ann. Seen in 1963, Beth Ann looks to be the ideal ‘60s housewife. She is kind, cheerful and warm. But if you get too close, you start to see that she wears a mask to hide her pain. Beth Ann’s whole world revolves around her husband, and so she is understandably defensive and immediately in denial when told Rob is having an affair. Determined to learn the sordid details for herself, Beth Ann is in for a life-changing shift of perspective.

Cherry will serve as executive producer alongside Imagine’s Brian Grazer and Francie Calfo, and Acme Productions’ Michael Hanel and Mindy Schultheis. Marc Webb will also executive produce and direct. Why Women Kill is produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios.

Goodwin, best known for her roles in HBO’s Big Love and ABC’s Once Upon a Time, will be seen this year in Netflix’s Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings and The Twilight Zone, also on CBS All Access. Last season, she starred in the ABC pilot Steps. Goodwin is repped by WME and John Carrabino Management.