Gerard Butler is now in negotiations for the lead role in disaster thriller Greenland about a family’s fight for survival in the face of a cataclysmic natural disaster. He is due to re-team on the project with director Ric Roman Waugh (Angel Has Fallen), with principal photography slated for May in Toronto.

STX is handling international distribution on the Thunder Road and Anton pic, which previously had Chris Evans and Neill Blomkamp aboard. Producers are Basil Iwanyk (A Star is Born), who also developed the project, with Butler and Alan Siegel via their G-BASE production company.

Anton is fully financing with Anton’s Sébastien Raybaud and Harold van Lier executive producing. CAA Media Finance arranged the film’s financing and is representing the project’s domestic rights alongside Anton. STX is handling sales at the EFM — where the project is known to be drawing interest from buyers — and will distribute in UK and Ireland.

Butler and Waugh most recently collaborated on upcoming action pic Angel Has Fallen, the follow-up to Butler’s successful Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen franchise, which he also produced.

Butler is repped by CAA and Alan Siegel Entertainment. Waugh is repped by WME and Tara Kole at Gang Tyre.