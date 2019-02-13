Amazon’s European originals chief Georgia Brown and Bodyguard creator Jed Mercurio are among the A-list names added to Keshet’s INTV conference.

Ari Greenburg, President of WME, Steve Golin, founder and CEO of Anonymous Content and COO Matthew Velkes, Erin Keating, Senior Development Manager of Snap Originals, Liza Chasin, Founder of 3dot Productions, Jonathan Baruch, Founding Partner, Rain Management and Sally Riley, Head of Scripted, Australian Broadcasting Corporation have also been added to the line-up.

The event, which is hosted and curated by Keshet Media Group and co-produced by Deadline, takes place March 11-12 in Jerusalem.

There will be a CBS panel – From the Good Wife to Star Trek – CBS Executives Discuss the Power of Programming in a Multi-Platform Universe – where David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, Julie McNamar, EVP, Original Content, CBS All Access and Deborah Barak, President, Business Operations, CBS Entertainment, CBS Television Studios and CBS News will talk to Deadline co-editor Nellie Andreeva, while co-editor Mike Fleming is talking to RBG director Julie Cohen and CNN Films chief Amy Entelis about the The Rise of Documentary.

Amazon’s Brown is giving a keynote – How Amazon is Forging a New Global TV Strategy – moderated by Deadline’s International Co-Editor Peter White.

Mercurio, the British television writer, producer and director behind Line of Duty and Bodyguard, joins The Flash and Riverdale producer Greg Berlanti to share personal experiences, knowledge and insight into their craft and illustrious careers, moderated by WME’s Head of Television.

Elsewhere, Netflix’s Head of Original Programming, Cindy Holland, Wonderhood Studios’ David Abraham, C4 CEO Alex Mahon, Starz’ Carmi Zlotnik, eOne’s Peter Micelli and Annapurna Pictures’ Sue Naegle will be speaking at the event.

Keshet Media Group’s CEO, Avi Nir said, “Over the last six years, INTV has positioned itself as an intimate, exclusive, highly curated conference with a focus on innovation and innovators. Once again, the team behind INTV has excelled with a stellar line-up of prominent industry leaders, creators, executives and thinkers, who will all gather together in Jerusalem this March.”