ABC News made sure to lock in services of political junkie George Stephanopoulos through the 2020 presidential election and its aftermath, signing him to a new four-year contract.

The former Democratic adviser and now ABC News chief anchor, chief political correspondent, GMA co-anchor and Sunday Beltway host will rake in about $18M a year, sources say – an impressive increase from previous $15M-ish, though still not Megyn Kelly money.

But with his contract coming up and a presidential election just around the corner, Stephanopoulos was a hot commodity and was being wooed by CBS News, which, with Susan Zirinsky now at the helm, is taking a look at bolstering under-performing franchises. Like the CBS Evening News, which was put on the table in talks with Stephanopoulos reps, according to Page Six, which first reported on the new pact.

Replacing Jeff Glor on the newscast is a move that would surprise no one, given that show’s ratings, though CBS denied the account.

Stephanopoulos has been on a bit of a tear across the broadcast news landscape, recently landing first at-bats with former FBI Director James Comey and a rare non-Fox News sit-down with President Donald Trump:

and the first sit-down with former Trump fixer Michael Cohen after his sentencing: