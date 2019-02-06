George Clooney and Grant Heslov’s Smokehouse Pictures has brought on Focus Features’ production executive Rebecca Arzoian as President of Television. In her new role, Arzoian will be overseeing all aspects of television development and production for the TV division of Clooney and Heslov’s company through their first look television deal with Paramount TV.

Arzoian has spent the past seven years at Focus Features, most recently as Vice President of Production. At Focus, Arzoian most recently worked on Mary Queen of Scots, Boy Erased, Blackklansman and The Beguiled on which she worked closely with director Sofia Coppola.

Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

“Given Rebecca’s taste, vision and strong relationships with talent, Smokehouse television could not be in better hands as we ramp up development and production with our partners at Paramount,” said Clooney and Heslov.

On May 12, Hulu will debut the anticipated six-part limited series adaption of Catch-22, based on the Joseph Heller novel. Clooney co-stars with Christopher Abbott (The Sinner, First Man), Kyle Chandler (The Wolf of Wall Street, Bloodline) and Hugh Laurie (The Night Manager, House).

The series is written by Luke Davies and David Michôd, who are also executive producing along with Clooney and Heslov for Smokehouse, and Richard Brown and Steve Golin on behalf of Anonymous Content. Clooney, Heslov and Ellen Kuras directed.

Arzoian begins her new role at Smokehouse immediately.