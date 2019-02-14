Today, Deadline launches Hero Nation, a dedicated blog that will be spearheaded by Geoff Boucher. He’s the creator of Hero Complex, a long running, award winning blog that was part of the LA Times and grew a rabid following. His new column will become a repository for superhero and genre subjects. It will be a mix of trade craft breaking stories, and fan-centric analysis covering two of the most lucrative segments of the film and TV businesses.

Boucher, who spent 21 years at LAT, has an encyclopedic knowledge of this terrain. Please get to know him or reacquaint with him as he takes on this new pursuit, because he’s going to be all over this stuff. — Mike Fleming