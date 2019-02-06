Netflix has given a verde light to Gentefied, a half-hour bilingual dramedy from Marvin Lemus and Linda Yvette Chávez — creators of Gente-fied: The Digital Series, which premiered at Sundance 2017 — and Macro. Its executive producers include Superstore star and Ugly Betty alumna America Ferrera and Teri Weinberg via their production company. Netflix is the studio.

Gente-fied: The Digital Series Macro

Described as a badass Spanglish series about family, community, brown love and the displacement that disrupts it all, Gentefied follows three Mexican-American cousins and their struggle to chase the American Dream, even while that same dream threatens the things they hold most dear: their neighborhood, their immigrant grandfather and the family taco shop. Set in a rapidly changing Los Angeles, the series will navigate important themes such as identity, class and balancing insta-fame with translating memes for their parents. And it will settle once and for all how to pronounce Latinx, Netflix notes.

From left: Macer, Lemus, and Chavez Shutterstock

Co-creators Lemus and Chávez will write and co-exec produce the 10-episode series, with Lemus also directing. Showrunner Monica Macer (Queen Sugar, Nashville) also will executive produce along with Ferrera, Weinberg, Charles D. King (Mudbound) and Kim Roth (Inside Man), and Aaliyah Williams.

Lemus and Chávez call Gentefied a love letter to the Latinx and Boyle Heights communities and hope the series will let their little cousins rocking Adidas, hoops and big dreams see themselves on the big screen in ways they themselves only dreamed of growing up.