EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter and author Jonathan Stokes has been tapped to rewrite Universal’s Untitled Genghis Khan Project. The idea for the project was presented by ImageMovers, Seven Bucks Productions and Evan Spiliotopoulos, who wrote an earlier draft of the film.

United Talent

Pic is a contemporary action-adventure story and follows a search for Khan’s mysterious tomb. Producing are Jack Rapke of ImageMovers and Jackie Levine, along with Seven Bucks Productions production president Hiram Garcia. Exec producing is Seven Bucks’ cofounders Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia, along with ImageMovers’ Robert Zemeckis.

Stokes adapted the Jonathan Stroud novel Lockwood And Co for Universal and the Biblical epic David The King for Fox, Chernin Entertainment and Scott Free, and he adapted the Harlan Coben novel Six Years for Paramount and producer Mark Gordon. He also authored the book series Addison Cooke And The Treasure Of The Incas, and The Thrifty Time Travelers Guide. He’s landed four scripts on the Black List.

Universal Vice President of Production Jay Polidoro and Creative Executive Lexi Barta will oversee the project on behalf of the studio. Stokes is represented by UTA, manager Scott Carr of Management SGC and attorney Gregg Gellman of Morris Yorn Barnes.