Winter is coming — actually it has arrived. Game of Thrones made an appearance at the Super Bowl with an unlikely character by the name of Bud Knight. He has a jousting match with The Mountain and it doesn’t turn out well.

As part of Bud Light’s “Dilly Dilly” commercials, the commercial spot starts off as a quirky Bud Light Super Bowl commercial. Fun, right? Well, before we get ahead of ourselves, the commercial takes a dark turn when Bud Knight is defeated by the Mountain (Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson) in a jousting match. And as the Mountain performs his eye-gouging finishing move on him, a dragon comes and lays a fiery waste on everyone at the jousting match. What an unlikely way to end a Bud Light commercial.defender of the “Dilly Dilly” kingdom in a jousting contest.

Building on the latest chapter of the medieval “Dilly Dilly” series, Bud Light’s Wieden+Kennedy, collaborated with HBO and Droga5 on the 60-second spot titled “Joust.” Production on the ad reunited more than 25 people from the Game of Thrones crew under the direction of David Nutter, the man who orchestrated the infamous “The Red Wedding” episode among others, and the collaboration of showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. The first half of the spot was under the direction of Bud Light’s Spencer Riviera, who previously directed creative within the Bud Light medieval universe.

When Game of Thrones last left off, Westeros was on the brink of its deadliest war yet. Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) and others were working together against the Army of the Dead, led by the vicious Night King. Their show of unity may prove too little, too late, however; in the final scene of season seven, the White Walkers burst through the great Wall of Westeros, finally launching their march on the Seven Kingdoms.

The eighth and final season of Game of Thrones debuts April 14.