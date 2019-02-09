As the battle for the Iron Throne prepares to kick off it final season, there’s already one Game of Thrones spinoff in the works and HBO’s programming president says there could be more, maybe.

“I don’t want to build a programming line-up that is dependent on the next Game of Thrones franchise coming,” Casey Bloys declared today as HBO held it multi-show TCA presentation and GoT‘s final season debuts on April 14.

“That said, it’s an incredibly rich world that George has created,” the exec noted of the books that the multiple Emmy wining blockbuster series from EPs David Benioff and D.B. Weiss is based. “So, I think we’d be crazy not to take a shot, but it’s not going to be the sole focus of our programming efforts.”

“We’re going to continue that franchise only if its good,” Bloys bluntly stated.

As for the already announced Naomi Watts-led prequel to GoT, Bloys had some blunt news and some wait-and-see words for fans.

Promising that there would be no crossovers of any sort between the mothershow, the exec also wouldn’t give a launch date for the spinoff if the SJ Clarkson helmed pilot were picked up to series.

It is anticipated that HBO want to give some breathing room between the certain to be award contending final season of Game of Thrones and any spinoffs hitting the small screen. Late 2020 has been bandied about, but never nailed down – and it won’t be today.

“All I’m telling you now is that we are shooting the pilot in early summer, so I would not even hazard a guess as to when it would end up on air,” Bloys states of the Martin and Jane Goldman penned effort set thousands of years before the cutthroat events and scheming of the Westeros and Essos of GoT.

Bloys also offered up that some of the yet untitled pilot would be filmed in Northern Ireland like GoT but there were others lands in play too. “SJ just came on at the top of the New Year so they are going through locations and they are working that out,” he said. “They’re will be some based in Belfast but beyond that, they are still scouting.”

Hyped as “not the story we think we know,” the prequel pilot will see Goldman will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Martin. Fellow GoT co-executive producer Vince Gerardis is on board too with Damages and Bloodline co-creator/exec producer Daniel Zelman, Clarkson, James Farrell and Jim Danger Gray. Chris Symes also co-executive producing.