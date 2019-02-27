EXCLUSIVE: Sara Lee Hess, an executive producer on HBO’s Game Of Thrones prequel pilot from Jane Goldman and George R.R Martin, has signed a two-year overall deal with the premium cable network.

Created by Goldman & Martin and written by Goldman based on a story by her and Martin, the untitled prequel takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’s history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.

Goldman will serve as showrunner and executive produce alongside Martin, Hess as well as fellow GOT co-executive producer Vince Gerardis and Damages and Bloodline co-creator/exec producer Daniel Zelman, Clarkson, James Farrell and Jim Danger Gray. Chris Symes is co-executive producer.

Hess is an NAACP award-winning television writer and Emmy-nominated producer known for her work on several critically acclaimed series, including executive producing Netflix’s Orange is the New Black, for which she won an NAACP award and a PGA Award. Hess launched her career on HBO’s Deadwood and went on to write for seven years on Fox’s House. Hess is repped by CAA and Lev Ginsburg at Ginsburg Daniels.