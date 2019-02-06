EXCLUSIVE: She’s still got a final season of Game of Thrones to come, but Lena Headey is moving on. She has been set to co-star in Gunpowder Milkshake, the action thriller that Aharon Keshales & Navot Papushado will direct for Studiocanal and The Picture Company. Headey joins Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle‘s Karen Gillan, who was set to star earlier this year.

HBO

Pic was a hot title as AFM last fall that sold around the world and begins production this spring in Berlin. The Big Bad Wolves team of Keshales & Papushado wrote the script along with Ehud Lavski. Gunpowder Milkshake is a high-concept action thriller with a rich mythology that revolves around a multi-generational ensemble cast.

The Picture Company partners Andrew Rona and Alex Heineman will produce through their overall deal with Studiocanal.

Beyond her final season as the ruthless Queen Cersei in GoT that premieres in April, Headey also recently starred alongside Dwayne Johnson in MGM’s Fighting With My Family, a film that just premiered at Sundance.

Didier Lupfer, Ron Halpren and Shana Eddy will oversee for Studiocanal.

Heady is repped by CAA and UK agency Trokia along with manager Tina Thor.